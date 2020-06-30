Can I put out the garbage? What's open and closed and some things to do in Hamilton on Canada Day.

It’s virtually Canada Day, right smack dab in the middle of the week.

There will be no festivals, fireworks or great outdoor fair, but you can always soak up the Canadian summer sun. Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers on Canada Day with a daytime high of 26 C. Watch out for those UV rays — they will top out at 9, which can leave you with a sunburn in 15 to 25 minutes.

Only in Canada eh? Here are some things to do, plus what’s closed, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

— City of Hamilton

Get out your inner designer. Hamilton’s Canada Day Door Decorating Challenge invites everyone to show Canadian spirit by decorating your front door on July 1. Submit a photo of your Canadian-decorated door on social media using #HamOntCanadaDay before 5 p.m., on July 1. Prizes can be won.

Weather permitting, the Lancaster will take to the air Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m., in a flight dedicated to the memory of Capt. Jenn Casey of the Snowbirds and for the 75th Anniversary of VE-Day. The Lancaster’s route will be from Hamilton over Niagara Falls, across the lake to Toronto, around the CN Tower and back to Hamilton.

On July 1 at 7 p.m., there will be a one-hour broadcast on CHCH and chch.com presented by RBC that will showcase top Hamilton musical artists, including Juno-winning rock band The Dirty Nil, incomparable soul artist John Ellison (writer of the hit “Some Kind of Wonderful”), international award-winning Hamilton Children’s Choir, the world-renowned Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Quintet, Juno Award-winning R&B/blues artist Harrison Kennedy, Juno- and Polaris-nominated singer-songwriter Terra Lightfoot, empowering R&B singer Queen Cee, plus local icon and Juno-winning roots songwriting legend Tom Wilson.

— City of Burlington

Celebrate the 153rd birthday of our wonderful country with the City of Burlington as they hosting a Virtual Canada Day Celebration with former TV host from MuchMusic and ET Canada, Rick Campanelli. Tune in to burlington.ca on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., for special events online, musical guests (by video) and interactive activities you can engage in while practising physical distancing.

Rotary Burlington-Lakeshore is hosting a socially distant drive-thru Ribfest on July 1, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 777 Guelph Line. Guests will pull into the Burlington Centre parking lot from the Guelph Line entrance, stay in their vehicles and have food vendors in gloves and masks take and deliver orders.