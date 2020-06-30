Hamilton’s Fox 40 ships 50,000 electronic whistles to thwart COVID concerns

If some leagues make masks compulsory for their game officials, electronic whistles would likely also be a necessity. While other companies also manufacture those whistles, Fox 40 has a long and healthy relationship with most of the continent’s biggest sports organizations.

The pandemic had slashed Fox 40’s overall sales by 85 per cent, forcing layoffs. But with the electronic whistle and the return of the seasonal marine business, about 50 per cent of those furloughed are back at work. There are 50 employees on-site and another 50 around the world.

“We’re definitely interested in the new whistle,” said a spokesperson for the CFL, which has used the pea-less Fox 40 for years. “The pandemic put everything on hold but we anticipate giving it serious consideration.”

Operating on a nine-volt battery good for about 1,000 activations (most sports average about 100 calls per game), the three-tone model sells for $24.95, the single-tone for $19.95. The iconic Fox 40 pea-less retails at $9.95.

Fox 40 designed the electronic whistle 10 years ago in response to some customers who, for cost reasons, wanted a whistle which could be safely sanitized and reused by different officials. But, until the recent avalanche of orders, the largest purchase had been the 3,000 ordered by a European train system.

Joan Powell, a co-ordinator of volleyball officials for American college conferences, told The Spectator that she favours the new whistles but suggested a couple of small design ideas to Foxcroft.

Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, told the New York Times that he considers the electronic whistle “a brilliant idea.”

But the Times also cited worries from some sports leaders that the hand-activated device might trigger too many inadvertent whistles and would not be compatible with the Precision Time system, which instantly stops the official game clock when a pea-less whistle is blown. They also wondered whether it be weatherproof.

All fair critiques, says Foxcroft, who worked extensively with the league to co-ordinate the Fox 40 to work with its Precision Time system.

“Training will solve inadvertent whistles, they’ll quickly get used to the whistle,” Foxcroft says.

“The NBA is concerned about the precision timing, and this model is not tuned to it. But our 2021 model will be, and it will be weatherproof, and rechargeable.

“That’s exactly why we’re retooling.”

