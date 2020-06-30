Cineplex to reopen theatres after Q1 loss

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. is reopening some of its theatres as the company struggles with the fallout of COVID-19 and the demise of its takeover deal.

The Toronto-based movie theatre company will open some theatres in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Friday.

The reopenings come as Cineplex vows to sue U.K.-based chain Cineworld PLC for calling off a $2.8-billion takeover of the company.

On Monday, Cineplex said the COVID-19 pandemic had a "material negative effect" on its operations and resulted in a $178.4-million loss in the first quarter.