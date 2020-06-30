Man in stable condition after rope rescue near Dundas Peak

A 27-year-old Dundas man is in hospital in stable condition after falling more than 30 feet while bicycling near the Dundas Peak on June 29.

Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart said emergency services received a call just after 7 p.m. on Monday evening that a man had fallen 30-40 feet near the Dundas Peak while riding his bicycle with a friend.

Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Services and the Hamilton Paramedic Service responded to the call and a rope rescue was conducted.

Stewart said the 27-year-old man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.