SoBi resurrected: Hamilton’s bike share network is back on the road

Hamilton’s bike share program is back on the road after a near-death hiatus.

The popular SoBi bike share network went dark June 1 after the Uber-owned operator suddenly announced it would no longer run the system because of pandemic challenges.

After council rejected using city cash to pay for 2020 operations, community donors stepped up with $400,000 to allow nonprofit Hamilton Bike Share Inc. to save the network — at least temporarily. The city is expected to seek bidders for a long-term operating contract later this year.

The distinctive blue bikes have been off-limits to the system’s 26,500 users for nearly a month as the new operator scrambled to deal with the fallout of Uber’s quick exit.

But now “it’s time to ride,” said Chelsea Cox of Hamiton Bike Share, who announced Tuesday the rental network was “resurrected” with a new name and updated pricing scheme meant to keep operations more sustainable.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger called the network “an essential service” — not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also as part of a “modern, multimodal, active and accessible” transportation system.

Returning bike share riders must “resubscribe” to an updated payment plan by visiting hamiltonbikeshare.ca, Cox said.

The new options includes 15 cents per minute for “pay-as-you-go” users (compared with 9 cents per minute last year), $20 for monthly passes (compared with $15 last year) and $100 for “seasonal” six-month memberships. Cox said higher fees are a must for any bike-share network that operates without a tax-dollar subsidy — a non-negotiable point for at least half of current Hamilton councillors.

Online, bike share fans celebrated the SoBi salvation — but also criticized councillors who refused municipal funding to the program.

“I know folks are excited that SoBi is back, but please do not let that excitement and happiness put out your frustration and righteous anger that half of #HamOnt Council explicitly refused to put any public money into the service,” wrote Ian Borsuk, who organizes transit advocacy for Environment Hamilton.