Hamilton emergency crews rescue cyclist after fall from escarpment at Dundas Peak

A cyclist is in stable condition after falling over the Dundas Peak escarpment Monday night.

Hamilton firefighters, police and paramedics performed a rope rescue at around 7:30 p.m. after the cyclist lost control of his bike on a trail and fell approximately 30 to 40 feet off the escarpment.

Dundas Peak is part of the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, which also includes Webster’s and Tew’s falls. The peak is more than 40 metres high.

The 26-year-old man, who called emergency crews from the scene, experienced minor trauma consistent with the fall, said Hamilton Paramedic Service Supt. Dave Thompson.