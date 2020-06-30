Mandatory masks still ‘under discussion’ for Hamilton

Hamilton’s mayor says the city’s own policy around mandatory masks is still “under discussion” despite joining the call for the provincial government to put forward a sweeping regulation on face coverings in indoor spaces.

On Monday, the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area mayors called on the province to make mask-wearing mandatory in “large municipalities.” Then on Tuesday, four of those major cities moved to take action themselves, with the City of Toronto passing its own temporary bylaw.

In the city’s Tuesday COVID-19 update, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said making masks mandatory indoors is an “important step” for the city to take but he wants to ensure they do it “the right way” in collaboration with Hamilton Public Health.

“It’s currently under discussion, so I expect that before too long we’ll bring something to council for consideration in terms of where maskings will be required and how we’re going to set that out in policy,” he said.

Peel’s medical officer of health and the mayors of Brampton, Mississauga and the Town of Caledon are also exploring the possibility of implementing a temporary bylaw that would make mask-wearing mandatory inside public areas.

Just yesterday, the GTHA mayors asked the province to “implement a mandatory face covering measure” in their regions. But the province said that’s a step the local medical officers of health can take on their own.

Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health said last week that Hamiltonians won’t be forced to wear masks.

Other regions, such as Kingston and Guelph, have already implemented mandatory mask orders.

However, in Guelph, questions have been raised about whether such orders violate human rights. Toronto’s mayor and medical officer of health have too expressed concerns about whether they have the legal power to implement such orders, despite assurances from the province they do.

The GTHA mayors’ call for mandatory masking noted exceptions should be made “for age and health.”