Here's how politicians are promising to tackle human trafficking

This story is part of a Metroland-wide series on drugs, guns and human trafficking happening along the major highways that run through our communities. For more on this topic visit Highway Pirates — guns, drugs and human trafficking.
When Rhonelle Bruder ran away from her sex trafficker over 20 years ago, she struggled to rebuild her life on her own.
In addition to the lack of support services available for survivors at that time, Bruder said a significant part of the problem was that she didn’t have the language then to even be able to classify her experience as human trafficking.
“It wasn’t until I was much older and in (university) and learning about trauma and learning about human trafficking that I was able to recognize not only that that had happened to me, but what it was and put a name to it,” the Toronto resident said.
“Then I also recognized that this was something I needed to seek professional help from.”
Bruder, who is now a public speaker and advocate for survivors of trauma, said that despite the abundance of services available for survivors today and the interest among many sectors in creating and implementing action plans to tackle human trafficking across the province, many young women still don’t have the knowledge required to identify the signs of danger.
Bruder recently launched an educational video to teach young people the basic facts about sex trafficking.
She added that including lessons on human trafficking in the Ontario school curriculum is vital in educating young people about the issue.
MPP Jill Dunlop, who is co-leading Ontario’s anti-human trafficking strategy, said that is a solution on the province’s radar, though it is not currently a part of the curriculum.
The most closely related lessons the current curriculum offers are on healthy relationships and consent, beginning in Grade 4. However, Dunlop said, some schools across the province have chosen to host representatives from relevant local organizations who come into the schools and teach students about human trafficking, using the most up-to-date information and age-appropriate language.
She said this is something that would be useful to implement in all Ontario schools.
“We will be working with education to ensure that it is included in the curriculum, because we see that the average age of recruitment is just 13 years old, so we can’t be waiting until high school to discuss this. It needs to be addressed early on,” Dunlop said.
She added that the province’s larger plan for awareness and education is aimed not only at students, but parents and society at large. This will include the formation of an Ontario-wide marketing campaign, which the province announced in March, to “build awareness about the dangers of sex trafficking, including how young people are lured, signs that a person is being trafficked and where to get help.”
There is currently no timeline as to when this campaign will launch, however.
As well, Dunlop said, they are working with a variety of provincial sectors, including the hospitality industry, the transportation industry and police forces, among others, to train those employed in these sectors to be able to identify any potential human trafficking cases that cross their paths and to take a trauma-informed approach to dealing with them.
The other pillars of the province’s strategy for 2020-2025, which was created based on the results of 13 round tables with groups across the province, include early intervention and victim protection, support for survivors and holding offenders accountable.
As part of their supporting survivors piece, on June 15, the Ontario government announced $46 million over the next five years in community-based and Indigenous-specific supports.
In addition to these supports, Bruder and Dunlop both agreed that another necessary step in tackling human trafficking is to ensure that conversations are being held not only at a provincial level, but a national one as well.
Co-leads MP Arnold Viersen (second from right), MP John McKay (centre) and Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne (second from left), of the All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, announce the tabling of Bill S-211 in February 2020. - Office of John McKay photo
That is the part of the work Alberta MP Arnold Viersen has been involved in as the co-chair of Canada’s All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, which launched in 2018 and has recently been successful in advocating for a national human trafficking hotline.
On a national level, Viersen said, one of his top priorities is tackling pornography use.
When he was first elected as MP in 2015, Viersen brought forward a motion to study the impacts of pornography on Canadian society. It passed unanimously and resulted in a study that took place with support from 65 organizations across the country.
“Since 2007 and the tube sites coming online, there’s been a dramatic increase in pornography use that fuels the sex trafficking industry,” he said. “The demand is entirely linked … at this point, not much has been done around that.”
Using models from the U.K. as a guide, Viersen said some potential solutions to the pornography issue he would like to see implemented in Canada are age verification and opt-in technology on all new devices purchased.
As part of his ongoing work, Viersen is also advocating for a national awareness day and full adoption of the Palermo protocol. The Palermo protocol would allow for a more objective definition of slavery and for outside observers to take action if it appears a person is being trafficked, even if said person does not indicate that they are experiencing fear.
The all-party group has also been advocating for the adoption of Bill S-211, which would require businesses to report on what they are doing to prevent human trafficking from being part of their supply chain.
Above all however, Viersen said, demand is the primary issue driving human trafficking across the nation. In order to tackle that, he said, police forces need to ramp up enforcement and create dedicated teams to look into these matters, which has begun to happen in many areas of the country.
Bruder said she is pleased with many of the steps she has seen taken in her home of Toronto and in the GTA in recent years, including the formation of the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team within the Toronto Police Service. However, she added that in light of the recent devastating impacts of systemic racism across the world, it’s important that any new policies that come into fruition, in all the sectors, are rooted in anti-oppressive, anti-racist and LGBTQ+-positive frameworks.
“Understanding how the intersection of race, gender, sexual orientation and social class impact survivors of human trafficking is necessary to provide meaningful support,” she said. “Refusing to acknowledge these difference and assuming that there is a single trafficking experience negates the compounded trauma that survivors experience.”
This story is part of a Metroland-wide series on drugs, guns and human trafficking happening along the major highways that run through our communities. For more on this topic visit Highway Pirates — guns, drugs and human trafficking.
When Rhonelle Bruder ran away from her sex trafficker over 20 years ago, she struggled to rebuild her life on her own.
In addition to the lack of support services available for survivors at that time, Bruder said a significant part of the problem was that she didn’t have the language then to even be able to classify her experience as human trafficking.
“It wasn’t until I was much older and in (university) and learning about trauma and learning about human trafficking that I was able to recognize not only that that had happened to me, but what it was and put a name to it,” the Toronto resident said.
“Then I also recognized that this was something I needed to seek professional help from.”
Bruder, who is now a public speaker and advocate for survivors of trauma, said that despite the abundance of services available for survivors today and the interest among many sectors in creating and implementing action plans to tackle human trafficking across the province, many young women still don’t have the knowledge required to identify the signs of danger.
Bruder recently launched an educational video to teach young people the basic facts about sex trafficking.
She added that including lessons on human trafficking in the Ontario school curriculum is vital in educating young people about the issue.
MPP Jill Dunlop, who is co-leading Ontario’s anti-human trafficking strategy, said that is a solution on the province’s radar, though it is not currently a part of the curriculum.
The most closely related lessons the current curriculum offers are on healthy relationships and consent, beginning in Grade 4. However, Dunlop said, some schools across the province have chosen to host representatives from relevant local organizations who come into the schools and teach students about human trafficking, using the most up-to-date information and age-appropriate language.
She said this is something that would be useful to implement in all Ontario schools.
“We will be working with education to ensure that it is included in the curriculum, because we see that the average age of recruitment is just 13 years old, so we can’t be waiting until high school to discuss this. It needs to be addressed early on,” Dunlop said.
She added that the province’s larger plan for awareness and education is aimed not only at students, but parents and society at large. This will include the formation of an Ontario-wide marketing campaign, which the province announced in March, to “build awareness about the dangers of sex trafficking, including how young people are lured, signs that a person is being trafficked and where to get help.”
There is currently no timeline as to when this campaign will launch, however.
As well, Dunlop said, they are working with a variety of provincial sectors, including the hospitality industry, the transportation industry and police forces, among others, to train those employed in these sectors to be able to identify any potential human trafficking cases that cross their paths and to take a trauma-informed approach to dealing with them.
The other pillars of the province’s strategy for 2020-2025, which was created based on the results of 13 round tables with groups across the province, include early intervention and victim protection, support for survivors and holding offenders accountable.
As part of their supporting survivors piece, on June 15, the Ontario government announced $46 million over the next five years in community-based and Indigenous-specific supports.
In addition to these supports, Bruder and Dunlop both agreed that another necessary step in tackling human trafficking is to ensure that conversations are being held not only at a provincial level, but a national one as well.
Co-leads MP Arnold Viersen (second from right), MP John McKay (centre) and Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne (second from left), of the All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, announce the tabling of Bill S-211 in February 2020. - Office of John McKay photo
That is the part of the work Alberta MP Arnold Viersen has been involved in as the co-chair of Canada’s All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, which launched in 2018 and has recently been successful in advocating for a national human trafficking hotline.
On a national level, Viersen said, one of his top priorities is tackling pornography use.
When he was first elected as MP in 2015, Viersen brought forward a motion to study the impacts of pornography on Canadian society. It passed unanimously and resulted in a study that took place with support from 65 organizations across the country.
“Since 2007 and the tube sites coming online, there’s been a dramatic increase in pornography use that fuels the sex trafficking industry,” he said. “The demand is entirely linked … at this point, not much has been done around that.”
Using models from the U.K. as a guide, Viersen said some potential solutions to the pornography issue he would like to see implemented in Canada are age verification and opt-in technology on all new devices purchased.
As part of his ongoing work, Viersen is also advocating for a national awareness day and full adoption of the Palermo protocol. The Palermo protocol would allow for a more objective definition of slavery and for outside observers to take action if it appears a person is being trafficked, even if said person does not indicate that they are experiencing fear.
The all-party group has also been advocating for the adoption of Bill S-211, which would require businesses to report on what they are doing to prevent human trafficking from being part of their supply chain.
Above all however, Viersen said, demand is the primary issue driving human trafficking across the nation. In order to tackle that, he said, police forces need to ramp up enforcement and create dedicated teams to look into these matters, which has begun to happen in many areas of the country.
Bruder said she is pleased with many of the steps she has seen taken in her home of Toronto and in the GTA in recent years, including the formation of the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team within the Toronto Police Service. However, she added that in light of the recent devastating impacts of systemic racism across the world, it’s important that any new policies that come into fruition, in all the sectors, are rooted in anti-oppressive, anti-racist and LGBTQ+-positive frameworks.
“Understanding how the intersection of race, gender, sexual orientation and social class impact survivors of human trafficking is necessary to provide meaningful support,” she said. “Refusing to acknowledge these difference and assuming that there is a single trafficking experience negates the compounded trauma that survivors experience.”
This story is part of a Metroland-wide series on drugs, guns and human trafficking happening along the major highways that run through our communities. For more on this topic visit Highway Pirates — guns, drugs and human trafficking.
When Rhonelle Bruder ran away from her sex trafficker over 20 years ago, she struggled to rebuild her life on her own.
In addition to the lack of support services available for survivors at that time, Bruder said a significant part of the problem was that she didn’t have the language then to even be able to classify her experience as human trafficking.
“It wasn’t until I was much older and in (university) and learning about trauma and learning about human trafficking that I was able to recognize not only that that had happened to me, but what it was and put a name to it,” the Toronto resident said.
“Then I also recognized that this was something I needed to seek professional help from.”
Bruder, who is now a public speaker and advocate for survivors of trauma, said that despite the abundance of services available for survivors today and the interest among many sectors in creating and implementing action plans to tackle human trafficking across the province, many young women still don’t have the knowledge required to identify the signs of danger.
Bruder recently launched an educational video to teach young people the basic facts about sex trafficking.
She added that including lessons on human trafficking in the Ontario school curriculum is vital in educating young people about the issue.
MPP Jill Dunlop, who is co-leading Ontario’s anti-human trafficking strategy, said that is a solution on the province’s radar, though it is not currently a part of the curriculum.
The most closely related lessons the current curriculum offers are on healthy relationships and consent, beginning in Grade 4. However, Dunlop said, some schools across the province have chosen to host representatives from relevant local organizations who come into the schools and teach students about human trafficking, using the most up-to-date information and age-appropriate language.
She said this is something that would be useful to implement in all Ontario schools.
“We will be working with education to ensure that it is included in the curriculum, because we see that the average age of recruitment is just 13 years old, so we can’t be waiting until high school to discuss this. It needs to be addressed early on,” Dunlop said.
She added that the province’s larger plan for awareness and education is aimed not only at students, but parents and society at large. This will include the formation of an Ontario-wide marketing campaign, which the province announced in March, to “build awareness about the dangers of sex trafficking, including how young people are lured, signs that a person is being trafficked and where to get help.”
There is currently no timeline as to when this campaign will launch, however.
As well, Dunlop said, they are working with a variety of provincial sectors, including the hospitality industry, the transportation industry and police forces, among others, to train those employed in these sectors to be able to identify any potential human trafficking cases that cross their paths and to take a trauma-informed approach to dealing with them.
The other pillars of the province’s strategy for 2020-2025, which was created based on the results of 13 round tables with groups across the province, include early intervention and victim protection, support for survivors and holding offenders accountable.
As part of their supporting survivors piece, on June 15, the Ontario government announced $46 million over the next five years in community-based and Indigenous-specific supports.
In addition to these supports, Bruder and Dunlop both agreed that another necessary step in tackling human trafficking is to ensure that conversations are being held not only at a provincial level, but a national one as well.
Co-leads MP Arnold Viersen (second from right), MP John McKay (centre) and Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne (second from left), of the All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, announce the tabling of Bill S-211 in February 2020. - Office of John McKay photo
That is the part of the work Alberta MP Arnold Viersen has been involved in as the co-chair of Canada’s All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, which launched in 2018 and has recently been successful in advocating for a national human trafficking hotline.
On a national level, Viersen said, one of his top priorities is tackling pornography use.
When he was first elected as MP in 2015, Viersen brought forward a motion to study the impacts of pornography on Canadian society. It passed unanimously and resulted in a study that took place with support from 65 organizations across the country.
“Since 2007 and the tube sites coming online, there’s been a dramatic increase in pornography use that fuels the sex trafficking industry,” he said. “The demand is entirely linked … at this point, not much has been done around that.”
Using models from the U.K. as a guide, Viersen said some potential solutions to the pornography issue he would like to see implemented in Canada are age verification and opt-in technology on all new devices purchased.
As part of his ongoing work, Viersen is also advocating for a national awareness day and full adoption of the Palermo protocol. The Palermo protocol would allow for a more objective definition of slavery and for outside observers to take action if it appears a person is being trafficked, even if said person does not indicate that they are experiencing fear.
The all-party group has also been advocating for the adoption of Bill S-211, which would require businesses to report on what they are doing to prevent human trafficking from being part of their supply chain.
Above all however, Viersen said, demand is the primary issue driving human trafficking across the nation. In order to tackle that, he said, police forces need to ramp up enforcement and create dedicated teams to look into these matters, which has begun to happen in many areas of the country.
Bruder said she is pleased with many of the steps she has seen taken in her home of Toronto and in the GTA in recent years, including the formation of the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team within the Toronto Police Service. However, she added that in light of the recent devastating impacts of systemic racism across the world, it’s important that any new policies that come into fruition, in all the sectors, are rooted in anti-oppressive, anti-racist and LGBTQ+-positive frameworks.
“Understanding how the intersection of race, gender, sexual orientation and social class impact survivors of human trafficking is necessary to provide meaningful support,” she said. “Refusing to acknowledge these difference and assuming that there is a single trafficking experience negates the compounded trauma that survivors experience.”