Have you seen Nikki? Freelton family appeals for help finding missing dog

A Freelton family is appealing to the public for assistance in finding their missing Siberian husky.

N’Kita or Nikki, a four-year-old white and grey female, went missing June 9, said owner Scott Lewis. He said she slipped out of her harness — which has a GPS tracker built in — during a walk and as a result, is not currently wearing a collar.

“It’s pretty devastating,” said Lewis, who noted N’Kita is his wife Debbie’s dog — a 20th anniversary present. “Dogs are part of the family — no one has been the same without her around.

“Any help we can get is greatly appreciated.”

A few days after she went missing, N’Kita — who is microchipped — was spotted in the Dundas Valley Conservation Area, There were a number of sightings in the area for several days after.

Then the trail went quiet for a week, before a rash of sightings in the Harrisburg, off Governor’s Road. But the last sighting was Wednesday, June 24 — since then, it has been quiet.

Lewis said the family has been working with dog search experts The Dream Team Search Rescue and Recovery, run by Ken Price.

He added the family has put up between 600 and 700 posters between Freelton, Ancaster, Waterdown and Brantford.

Lewis added if someone thinks they have sighted N’Kita is urged not to chase or call out to her, but take a picture so the family can confirm it is her and call them as soon as possible.

“We’ve had lots and lots of sightings, but there’s a lot of huskies out there missing,” he said. “They tend to go missing for quite a while … they’re pretty self-sufficient in the wild.