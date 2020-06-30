Tim Hortons Field needs $1.1-million repair job: city report

Tim Hortons Field is due for a $1.1-million repair job to remedy safety concerns.

The perimeter end guards that surround the upper bowl stands and line the stairways need to be replaced.

There’s no immediate safety risk, but over time, the guards will come loose, city facilities director Rom D’Angelo says.

The problem is the latest in a string of headaches with the issued-plagued stadium ever since it was built for the 2015 Pan Am Games.