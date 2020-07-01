Quebec reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 24 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a new toll of 5,527.

Health authorities said seven deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the rest occurred before June 23.

The province is also reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 55,524, including 24,949 cases that are considered recovered.

Quebec says the number of patients in hospital and in intensive care dropped slightly.