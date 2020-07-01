Masks are now mandatory. Here’s some tips for how to deal with that

Foggy glasses

Foggy glasses occur when the air a person is exhaling is warmer than the air outside. When breath touches the lens, the moisture condenses. Foggy glasses shouldn’t be as big an issue through the summer as in the spring, said Golemi-Kotra.

In cooler temperatures, foggy glasses can be avoided by ensuring the mask fits snugly around the nose, so there is no air escaping out of the top.

“A mask should have a metal strip at the nose part to mask sure the mask fits around the nose,” said Golemi-Kotra. “Try to make an effort to mould the mask around the nose well.”

If that doesn’t work, sewing extra cloth around the part of the mask that sits on the nose could make it more secure.

Overheating

While foggy glasses are less likely to occur in summer, overheating becomes a bigger concern.

“There is no real way around it,” Golemi-Kotra said. “It’s a mask. As you expel the air, it will prevent the air from coming out freely.”

Overheating is more likely to happen outside than in climate-controlled indoor areas. Golemi-Kotra said to avoid outdoor crowds as much as possible. She also suggests avoiding exercising in the heat.

“If you’re just outside and there aren’t many people around, don’t wear a mask,” she said. “As long as you maintain safe physical distance, there shouldn’t be any concern about getting infected.”

Eating

For those braving outdoor patios or munching on-the-go, storing the mask while eating is important.

“I’ve seen people putting (their mask) in their pockets or on the table. It just defeats the purpose,” said Golemi-Kotra, who said a mask can pick up or spread bacteria that way.

She suggests putting a mask between two sheets of paper towel and placing it in a Ziploc bag during a meal. After eating, wash or disinfect hands before putting the mask back on.

Hanging a mask off one ear or moving it down to the chin while eating, or any time, is also a no-no. Doing so can expose the eyes and nose to any virus or bacteria the mask might have been contaminated with, said Golemi-Kotra.

“A face mask, yes it’s used to protect others but you don’t want to become a contaminating agent for your own self by picking up other germs by not handling it properly.”