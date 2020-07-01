Hot, sweaty days ahead for Hamilton

It’s Canada Day, the birds are chirping, the sun is out and it’s bringing the heat.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city of Hamilton, starting Wednesday afternoon, and it’s expected to last into the weekend.

A heat event can bring hot and humid air which can affect air quality. It’s recommended to eat cool, light meals and stay hydrated. Extreme heat affects everyone differently so listen to your body and watch for signs of heat illness — dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and dark urine.

This afternoon is expected to be sunny with a high of 29 C, with the humidex hitting 33.