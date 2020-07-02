Contact tracing app launch delayed

TORONTO — A new mobile app meant to help with contact tracing of COVID-19 cases won't roll out across Ontario today as planned.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health says the province is still working with the federal government and the app is expected to launch soon.

The province will be the first to use the COVID Alert app, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it should be ready for downloading in the rest of the country later this summer.

Premier Doug Ford says the app is meant to enhance the province's contact tracing strategy.