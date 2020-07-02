Hamilton police budget by the numbers

At the June 2020 Hamilton Police Services board meeting, chief administrative officer Anna Filice said there was an anticipated $724,000 in projected lost revenue and expenses associated with COVID-19 for police.

Police and the city are awaiting news on any federal or provincial bailout cash.

Here is a breakdown of the Hamilton Police Service’s for 2020 budget:

Operating budget

The operating budget makes up the largest chunk of the police budget, with a net cost of $168,274,267.

Most of that is for employee-related expenses, which total $163,623,390. This includes:

$120,244,741 for salaries;

$6,170,300 for part-time, overtime and other pay outside salaries;

$14,329,375 for pension;

$17,443,519 for benefits, including retired members;

$3,903,385 for sick leave, vacation pay etc.;

$1,530,070 for allowances including meal, clothing, parking and training;

$2,000 for prisoner transport.

The rest of the operating budget includes:

$387,625 in fees (legal, labs and medical);

$5,530,847 for materials and supplies (such as ammunition, CEWs and uniforms);

$2,076,000 for vehicle expenses (including gas and tires);

$2,756,855 for buildings and grounds (hydro, laundry, telephone, repairs);

$52,600 for consulting;

$917,770 for contractual (equipment rentals, building rentals);

$42,300 for agency and support payments (honour guard, police pipe band, police choir).

Total operating revenues (everything from false alarm fees, to grants and subsidies) was anticipated around $168,274,267.

Budget per unit

Police services board: $402,760

Office of the chief: $1,382,640 (According to the public sector salary disclosure in 2019, the chief of police made $274,732)

Patrol Division 1 (central): $25,140,794

Patrol Division 2 (east end): $23,371,881

Patrol Division 3 (Mountain): $25,568,836

Investigative services: $25,844,980 (including homicide at $3,254,201, major fraud at $1,415,344, victims of crime at $3,820,546, vice and drugs at $3,262,090, intelligence at $5,162,204 and BEAR at $2,922,627)

Community mobilization: $10,702,652 (including $819,995 for the mounted unit, $5,863,548 for ACTION, $1,516,887 for the mobile crisis rapid response unit and $514,929 for victim services)

Other support services include court security at $1,014,246, the marine unit at $639,141, the emergency response unit at $1,912,049, traffic at $3,557,535 and canine at $579,468.

Capital budget

The net capital budget is $3,203,273 and includes new police vehicles for the dedicated traffic enforcement unit and CCTV cameras for police stations.

Construction on a new investigative services building is nearing completion. It has a $25.8-million budget. Moving into the building has been delayed because of COVID-19.

Originally the police service had intended to move in July, but as of the June police board meeting it was anticipated that the building would be turned over to police mid-to-late July, with moving beginning Aug. 13.

Surplus

There a $1,425,221 surplus from the 2019 budget, of which $409,670 remains for tax stabilization reserves. The bulk of the surplus is already earmarked for a number of projects including $445,850 to cover part of the $600,000 cost for the independent 2019 Pride review, $274,432 for vehicles, moving costs for the new investigative services building and $61,040 for 18 new carbine rifles.