Heat warning: A long blast of hot weather expected for Hamilton

The city has issued a heat warning Thursday morning as daytime temperatures are expected to hit a high of 33 C and feel close to 40 with the humidex.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued a heat warning Thursday, July 2. The warning will stay in place until a cancellation notice is sent.

It’s nothing but sunny blue skies Thursday to Saturday. Showers may move into the area on Sunday. The heat is expected to continue into late next week.

Environment Canada is saying we will see temperatures from 32 C to 35 C today, 32 to 34 on Friday, 32 to 35 on Saturday and 31 to 35 on Sunday. The humidex will make it feel between 35 and 42 degrees. Nighttime lows are expected to be around 21 C.

The heat wave is expected to hit areas of southwestern Ontario, the Golden Horseshoe and portions of eastern Ontario, according the national weather service.

A heat event can bring hot and humid air which can affect air quality. It’s recommended to eat cool, light meals and stay hydrated. Extreme heat affects everyone differently so listen to your body and watch for signs of heat illness — dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and dark urine.

As the heat warning continues, remember to keep an eye on older family and neighbours and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Hamilton continues to offer cooling stations which can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

Each temporarily opened library or rec centre will operate as a “waiting room” and place to hydrate during the hottest part of the day. (They’ll hand out bottled water since water fountains are still off-limits.) Splash pads and beaches are now open. Indoor pools in the city are still closed due to the pandemic, but some are expected to open on July 6.

Watch out for the UV index which is expected to be 10 or very high. You can burn in a matter of minutes.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category, warns Environment Canada.