Forces member arrested at Rideau Hall: DND

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces is in custody after someone rammed a truck through the gates of Rideau Hall and drove up the path toward the official residences that house Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before being stopped by police.

The RCMP has not identified the man, who was arrested shortly after a vehicle broke through the gates around 6:40 a.m. local time Thursday.

A police robot was later called in to search the black pickup truck.

The Department of National Defence confirmed in a statement Thursday the individual arrested near Rideau Hall is a member of the military.

"The Canadian Armed Forces is collaborating closely with the RCMP," said the statement.

"As the RCMP is the lead investigative body for this matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."

The man was armed at the time, according to the Mounties. He was arrested "without any incident" and was subsequently being interviewed, the force said in a tweet. The RCMP did not provide a motive, but did say that neither Payette nor Trudeau were present at the time.

Charges have not been laid.

The iconic Rideau Hall has long served as the home to Canada's governors general.

Trudeau and his family have also lived in Rideau Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Rideau Hall, since he was elected prime minister. The government is still working on whether to renovate 24 Sussex Dr., where past prime ministers have lived.