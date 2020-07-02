Teacher charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police say they've laid sex assault charges against a high school teacher.
Police say they first started investigating in December after receiving allegations about sexual assault and alleged "inappropriate behaviour" toward female students.
They allege the incidents happened between September and November last year.
Investigators say the 42-year-old teacher was charged on Thursday with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment.
Police say they have reason to believe there could be other victims.
They're asking anyone with more information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
