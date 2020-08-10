Toronto police report a drop in supply of cocaine due to pandemic

This story is part of a Metroland-wide series on drugs, guns and human trafficking happening along the major highways that run through our communities. For more on this topic visit Highway Pirates — guns, drugs and human trafficking.

Torstar asked the Toronto Police Service about trends in gun and drug trafficking in the city, what the service is doing to combat the trafficking and what, if any, impact the pandemic has had. Here's the police response from spokesperson Connie Osborne:

"In 2019, approximately 80 per cent of traced hand guns used in crimes were sourced from the U.S.A. and we know that access to illegal firearms is still occurring. It is too early to tell how the closure of the border with the U.S. will impact the flow of guns coming into Canada, and we wouldn’t want to speculate at this time — 2020 should be looked at it in its entirety to give an accurate assessment and response.

"The service uses a multifaceted and layered team-approach to gun violence, with consistency and integrity in all phases. This starts with the initial priority response and follows with a fulsome intelligence-led investigative process, with all the required support assets available including response and prevention resources. As well, there is an increased emphasis on stronger gang prevention work and gang-exit strategies.

"In relation to drugs, cocaine originates in South America. Much of it is funded and distributed by drug cartels based in Mexico that ship the product to Canada through the U.S. When we’re dealing with cocaine distribution at a high level, there are often links to Mexican drug cartels. Since the pandemic, there is some indication that cocaine prices have increased as a result of a drop in supply. The full extent of this is still being monitored. Having said that, the recent increase in fentanyl overdoses would suggest that the supply of fentanyl continues to reach our streets. Again, this is something the Drug Squad is monitoring closely.

"The service’s commitment to tackling gun violence has not changed. The TPS Centralized Shooting Response Team has and will continue to respond to all firearm and shooting incidents and conduct thorough investigations. Similarly, all Organized Crime Enforcement investigations — including the Drug Squad — are co-ordinated with essential investigative support and necessary unit deployment."