FN group rejects advice to reinstate Beyak

OTTAWA — A coalition of First Nations chiefs and residential school survivors are rejecting new recommendations to lift Sen. Lynn Beyak's suspension from the Senate.

They say her most recent anti-racism training undermines and disregards calls from Indigenous Peoples to remove Beyak from the upper chamber.

Last week, the Senate ethics committee tabled a report recommending Beyak's suspension be lifted now that she has taken anti-racism training and apologized for posting derogatory letters about Indigenous Peoples on her website.

The coalition sent a letter to the team that led Beyak's training, which determined she "has learned (and) was willing to learn" about racism against Indigenous peoples following a four-day, virtual education program in May.