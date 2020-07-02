New deal between NHL, players would include flat salary cap, new escrow system and a return to the Winter Olympics

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association are close to announcing they have struck a tentative agreement on both a return to play protocol and a three-year extension to their current collective bargaining agreement.

An industry source with knowledge of the negotiations said Thursday the two sides “are there” in terms of an agreement and that a memorandum of understanding was being drawn up to present to the players and the NHL board of governors. The source was granted anonymity in order to speak freely about the negotiations.

The agreement, which would also see Toronto and Edmonton serve as host cities should games get under way later this month, would have to be ratified by both sides. The NHL board of governors is scheduled to discuss the deal on Sunday, while the players will be holding calls with their respective teams on Monday and Tuesday.

If the agreement goes through it would bring three more years of labour peace to the league, which was set to see its current CBA expire after the 2021-22 season. The new deal would end after the 2024-25 season.

Key among the details is a flat cap of $81.5 million US for the next two seasons, with the cap rising to $82.5 million in 2022-23 and $83.5 million in 2023-24. The salary cap will not be linked to league revenues for the first time since 2005-06, but there is an opportunity to relink it in the last year of the deal.

The escrow rate — the percentage of player salaries withheld during the season as a way to ensure teams and players achieve a 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue — will be 20 per cent next season, up from 10 per cent, then drops to 18, 12 and nine per cent in subsequent years. The players are also taking an additional 10 per cent deferral (from salary and signing bonuses) that will be paid back to them through the next three seasons.

Salary variances on standard player contracts will also change, particularly with multi-year and front-loaded salary structures. Under the previous CBA, the year with the lowest salary could not be less than 50 per cent of the year with the highest salary. That number has dropped to 35 per cent.

The new deal would also include participation in the Winter Games in 2022 and 2026.

With the July 4 holiday weekend arriving in the United States, the two sides hoped to have a copy of the agreement into the hands of the governors and players by Friday.

The NHL paused its season on March 12 because of COVID-19. It’s currently in Phase 2 of its four-phase plan to return — allowing some voluntary practising within small groups. Phase 3 will see NHL summer camps open July 10, but reports have suggested that date could be pushed back to July 13 in order to allow time to properly establish coronavirus protocols.