No new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton

Hamilton has zero new cases of COVID-19, while just three COVID patients remain in hospital.

On Thursday, Hamilton public health reported the city was holding steady at 842 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. That’s the same number as Tuesday, meaning there were no new cases Wednesday or Thursday. Thursday’s number is accurate as of 9 a.m.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) had just one COVID-19 patient in hospital Thursday, down from 12 on Tuesday. St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton is caring for just two patients.

“Some patients may remain in hospital following COVID-19 treatment for other medical needs/conditions, and are not included in our count once they are confirmed to have recovered from the virus,” said HHS spokesperson Lillian Badzioch in an email.