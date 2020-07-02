Family files human rights application to see son

The province recently relaxed some of the rules for visiting congregate care settings, including group homes and long-term care facilities, with conditions.

Libralesso is allowed to visit her son outdoors so long as they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the previous two weeks and they remain two metres apart.

But she said that due to her son's difficulty regulating his body temperature, outdoor visits during a heat wave are problematic. And so are the physical distancing rules.

"My son is extremely physically affectionate as he's non speaking," Libralesso said.

"His way of communicating is through taking your hand and taking you somewhere or giving you hugs."

The staff, she said, would have to physically restrain her son from climbing all over his father, as he usually does.

A proposal from the company to protect against that physical contact would see the family on the other side of a gate at the home, she said.

"I don't want to put him through that," she said.

Since they cannot communicate the complexities of the pandemic and its multitude of rules, the boy has no idea what happened to his family, she said.

Before the pandemic, the boy would see his 10-year-old brother every day at school. But all schools in Ontario went virtual in March.

He used to come home every weekend to visit his family, Libralesso said. But that ended when the province went into lockdown.

"I don't think he understands why, overnight, he stopped going to school, he stopped seeing his parents and his brother, and he doesn't leave the house except to go for walks around the neighbourhood."

During previous summers, their boy would swim in their pool on weekends, Libralesso said.

"His favourite thing to do is to swim, he loves it," she said. "It's devastating for us to think about how small his life has become."

There is some short-term hope for the family, Libralesso said.

The home has agreed to let the family take their son to the Hospital for Sick Children for a few days in mid-July for ongoing tests in the epilepsy monitoring unit, she said.

"We're essential enough for a visit to the hospital — we are also essential enough for the rest of his life," Libralesso said.

"We hope this can be fixed sooner than later."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press