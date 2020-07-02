Police probe into ‘persistent’ scrap metal thefts sees 27 arrested

Twenty-seven people have been arrested over the past two weeks and charged with a total of 68 criminal offences in what Hamilton police are calling a crackdown on rampant scrap metal theft.

Police launched an investigation in early June after receiving numerous complaints regarding stolen catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device found on the underside of vehicles.

The investigation, dubbed Project Garfield, also yielded 45 provincial offence notices and one criminal code search warrant.

Const. Jerome Stewart said those arrested were not working in concert with one another. He said they had been identified prior to the project because of their propensity for crimes related to break-and-enters and catalytic converter thefts.