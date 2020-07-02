Canada’s migrant workers have been facing an uphill battle for a long time. COVID-19 has made it worse

The rights afforded to permanent residents Canadian citizens are largely non-existent for migrant workers.

Seeking health care is particularly challenging. “If you’re undocumented, you have no access to health care. If you’re a migrant, you may not have it for three months. You may not have it while you’re renewing permits,” Hussan said, noting his network is aware of people who are undocumented giving birth at home because they couldn’t afford hospital fees.

Additionally, workers do not have access to high-paying jobs, and are working in precarious, low-wage positions. There are virtually no paths to complain about unsafe working environments and labour rights typically do not extend to migrant workers.

“They are excluded from labour rights and protections in most cases. And because of the temporary immigration status, speaking out against a bad boss is dangerous. It can mean deportation. It can mean homelessness, it can mean that you’re being kicked out of the country,” Hussan said.

Migrant workers might be paying into EI or CPP, but are unable to access the services linked to those payments.

Beyond that, many migrant workers are separated from family and cannot visit with them. “They can’t visit their families. Sometimes you’re separated from your children for (up to) 25 years,” Hussan said. “All of this creates a situation of grave instability and precarity, which has a substantial deteriorating effect on your personal emotional health and well-being of your community.”

How has COVID-19 made these situations worse?

The pandemic has had “disastrous” consequences for Canada’s migrant workers, Hussan said. “First and foremost is that the shutdown of the economy and the lack of access to any of them or most of the emergency income supports meant that people started starving.”

Some workers have missed paycheques for four months, meaning that they need loans from friends or community members. Meanwhile, fees have not gone down. “Tuition, for example, for international students has gone up. Domestic workers have (been) trapped in the family’s homes,” he said.

“Where you are working, your work is intensified. You’ve been locked down, but many other people have lost working wages. So it’s basically created a spiral of a crisis, which is impossible to recover from. There’s no return to normal.”