Farmers’ market sprouts at Waterdown’s Drummond Farms

Seasonal food lovers have a reason to cheer.

Drummond Farms and Mode Hospitality have teamed up to host a weekly farmers’ market in Waterdown, where residents can shop farm-fresh finds from local vendors.

With the Waterdown Farmers’ Market’s season cancelled and other market openings postponed due to COVID-19, Melinda Paletta wanted to ensure area growers had an opportunity to share their bounty with the community.

“We didn’t want to leave the farmers out with…nowhere to go,” said Paletta, who operates Mode Hospitality out of Drummond Manor, located on the Drummond Farms property on the 5th Concession Road East.

“It’s good to get farmers together and collaborate on the produce that they specialize in,” said Hugh Drummond of Drummond Farms.

Hosting a market on his apple orchard is a project Drummond has been looking to take a bite out of for some time.

“I specialize in apples, I don’t want to bring in other people’s produce and sell them as my own so it’s better just to have the actual farmers here that grow them so they can talk about their product and display it and be proud of what they’ve grown,” he said.

The farmers’ market kicked off June 28 and will operate Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 17. Throughout July, the market will also be open from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Paletta and Drummond continue to work closely with the city’s public health department to ensure the health and safety of vendors and guests.

“We want to bring the community back out and see the farm and see how things function and see how the farm is,” said Paletta.