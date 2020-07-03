LIVE VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides his daily COVID-19 update: July 3, 2020

Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on COVID-19 in Ontario and the government’s response to the pandemic.

In a news conference at Queen’s Park, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Monte McNaughton, the minister of labour, training and skills development, provide an update on their government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic.

Related Content Coronavirus Crisis

At the Moisson Outaouais food bank in Gatineau, Que., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the federal response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic and responds to questions from reporters. The prime minister also outlines Canada's response to China's implementation of new national security legislation for Hong Kong and comments on the withdrawal of the WE Charity from the administration of a $900-million federal grants program for student volunteers.



