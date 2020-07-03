AGCO suspends Toronto club's licence

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it plans to revoke the liquor licence of a Toronto club accused of hosting a secret indoor party attended by more than 100 people.

The AGCO says it has suspended Goldie's licence while it begins the revocation process.

It says the move is related to "serious violations related to public safety."

Earlier this week, police alleged that between 125 and 150 patrons were allowed to enter the club on June 26 for a party where no social distancing regulations were enforced.