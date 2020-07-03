Protesters picket Donna Skelly’s office over Bill 175

Protesters were picketing outside MPP Donna Skelly’s Mountain office on Thursday. They were there to protest Bill 175, which they said should pass next week.
From Hamilton Health Coalition across Ontario people were picketing the home care and community care act saying it will privatize home care. Before dealing with home care, deal with long-term care.
Skelly was not at the office for the protest.
John Rennison is a Hamilton-based photojournalist at The Spectator. Reach him via email: jrennison@thespec.com
