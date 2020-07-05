Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Business outlook

Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The bank's previous survey revealed that business sentiment had softened in most regions of the country before COVID-19 delivered a shock to the Canadian economy.

Housing starts

CMHC is scheduled to release June housing starts data on Wednesday. The federal housing agency said in June that it expects a combination of factors related to the pandemic, such as higher unemployment and lower income, to slow housing starts and push sales and home prices below pre-COVID levels.

Pandemic effects

Statistics Canada will release its report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canadian families and children on Thursday. Organizations representing child care providers from several provinces have recently said their ability to provide a safe environment in day care and foster child facilities have been jeopardized due to a lack of government funding and confusion over pandemic measures.

Shaw earnings

Shaw Communications will hold its third-quarter conference call on Friday. The Calgary-based company laid off up to 1,000 people in April, just days after it provided a cautious but hopeful financial report to analysts and said most of its business was performing well operationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

June job numbers