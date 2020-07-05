Campfire explosion sends child to hospital

TAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Three people, including a seven-year-old child, are in hospital with serious burns after a propane cylinder exploded at a campfire Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police received the call just before 10:30 p.m.
Police are investigating to try to determine the cause of the explosion.
The incident happened at a campground on Christie Lake North Shore Road.
All three victims were transported to hospital for treatment.
The report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 5, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
