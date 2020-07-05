More sunny — and hot — summer days in Hamilton

Hamilton residents soaked up the sun this weekend with much more sunshine and heat in the forecast.

The city issued an extended heat warning Saturday, in-line with Environment Canada’s warning that a “prolonged period of hot weather will continue ... into this week.”

The national weather agency forecasts daytime highs in the 30s with humidex values perhaps feeling like 40s.

Overnight temperatures are expected to provide little relief, hovering around 20 C.