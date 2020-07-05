World Health Organization reports new global record for coronavirus cases

The global number of coronavirus cases reported on Saturday was highest on record, according to the World Health Organization.

Cases rose by 212,326 in 24 hours, with the United States, Brazil and India showing the largest increases.

The previous record of 190,566 was set on June 28.

The WHO’s announcement comes as several states have paused reopening plans as cases have surged.

While Florida has approached New York’s daily case high mark, and passed 10,000 cases a day for four days in a row, Texas has warned that the state could run out of available hospital beds.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 57,718 daily new cases and 661 deaths on Saturday as the country approaches three million cases and 130,000 deaths.

Brazil, which has the second-highest number of cases, reported 37,923 new cases, with total of more than 1.5 million cases, according to the health ministry.

India reported a rise of 24,850 cases on Sunday, health officials said.

Russia and Mexico have also reported increases.

Globally, more than 11 million coronavirus cases and nearly 531,000 deaths have been recorded so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.