COVID-19 grounded the airline industry. Here’s what Hamilton airport is doing to soothe frayed nerves

When COVID-19 arrived back in March, Canadians hunkered down to help “flatten the curve.”

Our cross-country quarantine shuttered businesses and also flattened the economy. No industry was hit harder than travel, with airlines seeing virtually their entire fleets grounded literally overnight.

Nearly four months later, with cases waning across the country, restrictions lifting, and summer here, we are — cautiously — ready to spread our wings and consider travelling once again by air.

To sooth frayed nerves, and keep both passengers and staff safe, John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton has implemented a number of safety features as the number of passengers grows.

The good news, if you have been out in the city over the past few weeks, is that the measures in place won’t look much different than those to which you’ve quickly adapted.

Those arriving at the terminal will notice one big change: to keep the number of bodies in the terminal down, anyone not a passenger or airport employee are asked to refrain from entering the building. Keeping the goodbye and welcome home hugs outside will help those inside maintain physical distancing.

Inside the terminal, there is ample signage advising the wearing of masks and maintaining two-metre spacing. A pre-recorded announcement is played every 15 minutes to reinforce those safety measures. Hand sanitizing stations are readily available in multiple locations. Cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces has been increased.

At the check in counter, Plexiglas shields have been installed to minimize exposure.

While passengers are advised to wear a mask throughout their time at the airport, they must wear one during check in, screening, and the actual flight.