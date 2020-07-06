Toronto woman facing backlash after refusing to wear mask at St. Joseph’s hospital in viral video

“I would like to thank the brave front-line heroes at St. Joseph’s Health Centre and across Ontario for putting themselves in harm’s way to care for us,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“When seeking care, each of us should follow all protocols in place at hospitals to help protect front-line workers and other patients.”

The backlash to the video was swift, from celebrities to politicians.

“This is a new level of moronic and entitled,” actor George Takei tweeted.

“Proud of the healthcare workers who threw her out!,” tweeted model Chrissy Teigen.

Coun. Michael Ford (Ward 1, Etobicoke North) tweeted: Translation — “I don’t care about you or anyone else but you better care about me.”

City of Toronto chief communications officer Brad Ross replied to the video saying: “You’re doing social media all wrong, Letitia. Don’t make your name a verb. Put the camera away and don a mask inside public places, *especially* hospitals. Doing so protects others — you know, your fellow humans.”

After the backlash, Montana tweeted, “How easy it is for some of you to judge! The few times I put on a mask I could hardly breathe especially with the hot summer heat. This has lead me to do research on them & what I learned from the science is that they do compromise your health in more ways than one.”

Shortly after, she added, “I will not endanger my own life or that of my son to comply to the demands of some politicians.”

