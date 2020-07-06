Celebrities share their thoughts and memories after the death of Canadian actor and Broadway star Nick Cordero

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero died in Los Angeles on Sunday at the age of 41 after a harrowing battle with COVID-19.

Cordero, who was raised in Hamilton and attended Ryerson University, had been hospitalized since April and was in an intensive care unit.

Cordero was known for his performances in “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” In 2014, he starred in the adaptation of the Woody Allen film, “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he also earned a Tony nomination.

His wife Amanda Kloots posted about his death on Instagram Sunday night.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this Earth,” she wrote.

“My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband,” she added.

Many celebrities reacted to the news on Twitter and Instagram.

American actor Mark Hamill tweeted, “Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, also famous for starring in Broadway musicals, tweeted: “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

