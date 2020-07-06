No COVID-19 deaths in Ontario for first time since March, province reports

Ontario has reached an encouraging landmark with no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the province.

Monday marked the first time since March that that had happened.

Premier Doug Ford told the legislature that Ontario, which has been in a state of emergency since March 17, has been performing better than any other comparably sized jurisdiction in North America when it comes to coronavirus.

But Ford emphasized that the province has much work to do before it is out of the woods.

Ontario is reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19 with 29 of the province’s local public health units reporting five or fewer cases and 18 reporting no cases at all.

Monday’s data shows there are six fewer active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario than the day before.

In Windsor-Essex, which has been a hot spot due to an outbreak among migrant farm workers, there were just four new cases.

Overall, there have been 35,948 cases in Ontario since March with 31,426 resolved.

There have been 2,689 deaths from coronavirus — including 1,717 long-term-care residents and seven health-care workers in nursing homes.

Currently in Ontario, there are 118 people in hospital with COVID-19 —36 of whom are in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators.