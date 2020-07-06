Heat wave continues for Hamilton

We’re having a heat wave, a tropical heat wave.

Or so it feels.

The city has extended its heat warning as a prolonged period of hot weather continues Monday and much of this week.

Environment Canada says daytime high temperatures will be in excess of 30 degrees, with humidex values in the high thirties to low forties. Overnight lows near 20 degrees are also expected through this period, which will give little relief from the heat.

The national weather agency says a slightly cooler air mass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Monday afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. It will be a high of 32 C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 37 C. The UV index is 10 or very high.

Tonight, there will be a low of 21 C and a risk of thunderstorms as well.

Environment Canada reminds the public that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category.

Due to extreme heat, Hamilton’s Central Library at 55 York Blvd., continues to open as a cooling place this week: