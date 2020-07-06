Beating the heat: Heat wave and COVID-19 make for ‘unprecedented’ beach demand

When that happens, the gates are closed and are only reopened once some visitors have left, he added.

Staff have also been redirecting visitors to their less busy, “non-traditional” summer parks, which include Westfield Heritage Village, Eramosa Karst and Dundas Valley.

Costie said his staff have called in the city’s bylaw officers to patrol the beaches, as well as waterfalls, in hopes of staying “proactive.”

He said they are hoping to avoid “joining the company” of Wasaga Beach, which will see the main part of its sandy shoreline closed and its parking limited as of July 9 due to overcrowding on Canada Day.

Just west of Hamilton, Halton Conservation has implemented a booking system for its parks which include Rattlesnake Point and Hilton Falls.

When asked if the organization would consider doing the same, Costie said they continue to watch the situation “very closely.”

“At this point we need to be patient and observe what’s happening,” said Costie. “Things could change dramatically with the other reopenings.”

Waterfalls to reopen mid-July

Many of the city’s 100-plus waterfalls and their associated parking lots are set to open July 15 after being closed to the public for more than three months.

Costie expects their reopening may also drive some traffic away from the beaches.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, which includes Tew Falls and Webster’s Falls, will remain closed until September, according to Costie.

He said when it does reopen, there will be a reservation system in place for visitors to pre-book parking, but there will be no shuttle.

Those without a booking will be prohibited from visiting, Costie added.