Hamilton city council to hear pitch for 2026 Commonwealth Games

That had a “poetry to it that made sense for our city,” Coun. Nrinder Nann said.

But that has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nann, who noted concerns with the accelerated 2026 time line. “There hasn’t been public input. There hasn’t been public engagement in this process.”

Amid support, there is also community pushback. An online petition launched over the weekend urging council not to spend public money on the games had garnered 325 supporters by Monday afternoon.

In an interview, consortium member Lou Frapporti defended the proposal and said a number of factors led to the focus on 2026. Its “very innovative and strong bid” supported by all three levels of government for 2030 coupled with a dearth of candidates for 2026 prompted Commonwealth officials to ask for the pivot.

In fact, the consortium viewed 2026 — a scaled-back version of the games — as an opportunity to help Hamilton’s pandemic-stricken economy, said Frapporti, a lawyer with Gowling. “It won’t get in the way of pandemic relief. It will help massively in pandemic relief. And that’s why we’re here.”

Frapporti said through the “more modest” event, as suggested by the Commonwealth organizations, the “ambition is to get near zero” city costs.

The private organizers would still need in-kind city services, municipal land to situate facilities and money from the Hamilton Future Fund, which was created in 2002 with $137 million in proceeds from the sale of the local hydro utility.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger urged council to hear Hamilton 2026’s pitch on Aug. 12. “To dismiss it offhand right now, I think that’s unfortunate.”

Coun. John-Paul Danko asked that staff tweak the city’s procedural bylaw to also allow others to make oral pitches via the internet during the pandemic as a matter of “procedural fairness.”

