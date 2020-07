TORONTO — Ontario is set to introduce new legislation to enable the extension of some pandemic emergency orders over the next year.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says she will introduce the bill at the provincial legislature today.

The proposed law would allow the government to extend or amend some emergency orders a month at a time, with the law expiring a year after it's passed.

Under current legislation, the province can only issue emergency orders while the state of emergency is in place.