Hamilton could have 12 photo-radar cameras by 2021

As many as 12 photo radar locations intended to catch speeders and aggressive drivers could be in Hamilton by 2021 — including three by the end of the year.

It’s a safety measure to crackdown on a sobering statistic: about half of all collisions in Hamilton are attributable to speeding and aggressive driving. But it’s also a warning to gas-pedal-friendy drivers: speeders caught by the camera could face double the amount for a traffic fine.

A report headed to the public works committee Wednesday will lay out a one-year pilot project that would see automated speed enforcement (ASE) brought to school and community safe zones in the city.

Two enforcement camera units would be rotated through 12 locations over the course of the year-long program.