Toronto home prices in June up nearly 12%

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the number of homes sold in the region in June was just shy of the mark set a year ago as the average selling price rose nearly 12 per cent compared with June 2019.

Home sales plunged earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced buyers to the sidelines, however sales have picked up as businesses have started to reopen.

The real estate board says there were 8,701 homes sale in June, down 1.4 per cent compared with the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales in June were up 84 per cent compared with May.