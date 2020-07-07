Drivers, should you veer for deer? OPP weigh in

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers not to veer for deer and to be aware on the road after several crashes in the Norfolk area over the weekend involving the animals.

OPP say deer-vehicle collision rates increase significantly 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise.

"If you suddenly have a deer in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight. Don't veer for the deer,” Const. Ed Sanchuk from Norfolk County OPP said in a release.

“By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle.”