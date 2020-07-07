Parties pressed to hand over documents for Red Hill inquiry

Public hearings for the judicial inquiry into the Red Hill Valley Parkway are expected in early 2021, but may be held remotely depending on public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new timelines were discussed during a public update Tuesday. The inquiry was requested by Hamilton city council in February 2019 after the discovery of inexplicably hidden 2013 test results that showed poor friction on the crash-prone parkway.

The public meeting, streamed live on YouTube, was called by the inquiry’s commissioner, Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel, who said he is still awaiting key documents 14 months into the inquiry.

The inquiry has cost $3 million so far and is tasked with answering 24 questions and making recommendations. Wilton-Siegel said it’s important to set firm deadlines to curb costs.

“Final cost of the hearing is highly dependent on the duration,” he said during the meeting.

City of Hamilton lawyer Eli Lederman said they have already produced 50,500 relevant documents. They are completing a review of fewer than 10,000 other documents that are expected to be delivered to the inquiry team Monday, July 13.

Wilton-Siegel said he appreciated the large task, but noted that it was the city that called the inquiry and it is the city’s responsibility to devote “necessary resources” to deliver documents in a timely fashion.

“I do think that I have to say that I’m disappointed that more than 14 months after the inquiry (was called) we’re still in a position where there is document to be delivered,” he said.

The meeting heard from lawyers for the four parties that have standing in the inquiry — the City of Hamilton, province of Ontario, parkway builder Dufferin Construction and project consultant Golder.

The commission has received more than 74,000 documents, but awaits more.