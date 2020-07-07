Hamilton rolls out its Passport Parking mobile app pay option

Hamilton has introduced a long-awaited mobile app parking payment system at just the right time.
The city launched its Passport Parking app on July 6 which will allow residents to pay for parking on off-street and municipal parking lots in a contactless way.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled, obviously,” said Amanda Mcilveen, manager of parking operations during the July 7 planning committee meeting. “It has been long in the waiting.”
Customers are asked to download the new app from Apple or Google Play stores to create a free account. People can park anywhere in the city that has a Passport Parking app. To use the app, the person enters the four-digit identification to pay, track or add time.
The person must enter the correct zone number into the app. The number is located on signs and decals where the app is available at any municipal car park, excluding the Hamilton Convention Centre and York Parkade, at any on-street meter or machine.
The app accepts Visa or Mastercard.
Customers will be charged 15 cents for using the app each time. City officials say the charge is a “nominal fee” to provide the service to the public.
There are limitations to the app. It will not accept extending time at a parking meter if the area states it is a two-hour parking limit or if the area prohibits parking.
Mcilveen said staff were testing the app during the first week of July and so far, it has worked with minimal hiccups.
“Everyone we have talked to has been pretty happy to have a contactless pay system at a time like this,” said MciIveen. “It’s a large footprint to roll out. I think we have done a pretty good job.”
Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko praised the app payment system.
“I’m really excited about it. It’s fantastic,” he said. “It will be very, very well received in the community.”
Over the last year, Hamilton’s parking system has seen a significant upgrade in how customers can pay for parking. Nearly 70 new digital machines were installed last year in 36 municipal car parks and along Locke Street last year that allowed people to use their phone or credit card to pay. The rest of the municipal lots were expected to be upgraded this spring.
The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $870,000 to replace the off-street machines in the municipal car parks, with procurement and installation prices factored in. Officials said last year there was “minimal” cost to the city to introduce the mobile app option “since it is user-based with a nominal transaction cost to customers.”
Hamilton’s business improvement areas, as well as residents, had urged the city to upgrade its parking pay options to include a digital format.
Hamilton has about 830 on-street parking meters in the downtown core and about 2,500 traditional parking meters. The cost to park in the downtown is $1.50 per hour during the week, and free on the weekends, holidays and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.
On-street parking outside downtown is also $1.50 per hour and is enforced Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mohawk College, a few years ago, partnered with HonkMobile to use a phone app to pay for parking at its Fennell and Stoney Creek campuses. It allows drivers to bypass the coin-operated parking meter by using their phone or tablet to pay for time.
