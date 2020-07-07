Hamilton rolls out its Passport Parking mobile app pay option

Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko praised the app payment system.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s fantastic,” he said. “It will be very, very well received in the community.”

Over the last year, Hamilton’s parking system has seen a significant upgrade in how customers can pay for parking. Nearly 70 new digital machines were installed last year in 36 municipal car parks and along Locke Street last year that allowed people to use their phone or credit card to pay. The rest of the municipal lots were expected to be upgraded this spring.

The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $870,000 to replace the off-street machines in the municipal car parks, with procurement and installation prices factored in. Officials said last year there was “minimal” cost to the city to introduce the mobile app option “since it is user-based with a nominal transaction cost to customers.”

Hamilton’s business improvement areas, as well as residents, had urged the city to upgrade its parking pay options to include a digital format.

Hamilton has about 830 on-street parking meters in the downtown core and about 2,500 traditional parking meters. The cost to park in the downtown is $1.50 per hour during the week, and free on the weekends, holidays and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

On-street parking outside downtown is also $1.50 per hour and is enforced Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mohawk College, a few years ago, partnered with HonkMobile to use a phone app to pay for parking at its Fennell and Stoney Creek campuses. It allows drivers to bypass the coin-operated parking meter by using their phone or tablet to pay for time.