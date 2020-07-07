Personal visits — with restrictions — resuming at Barton jail

Personal visits are being allowed again at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre and other provincial jails after inmates staged a hunger strike last month.

The hunger strike, which took place on several ranges of the Barton Street jail, ended on June 30, said the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees provincial jails.

Inmates had been calling for better food, the reinstatement of personal visits, which had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, mail delivery without delay, an end to rotating lockdowns, improved sanitation and repairs to infrastructure such as air conditioning and toilets. Inmates also complained about other restrictions during the pandemic, including the loss of the book cart.

The personal visits are “subject to enhanced health and safety procedures,” said ministry spokesperson Brent Ross. They resumed July 2.

Visitors have to be pre-scheduled by calling the jail, undergo a health screening and wear a face mask, he said. Visits at most institutions will take place through a protective barrier and visitation areas will be disinfected before and after each visit.

Some provincial detention centres — Toronto South and South West — may also offer video conferencing options, he added.

Inmates are only to be allowed one visitor at a time and have been told to submit a list of visitors to be authorized, said a spokesperson for the Barton Prisoner Solidarity Project, which has staged solidarity protests outside the jail.

A Barton prisoner solidarity member, who uses the pseudonym Camille Desplaines, said they are opposing the pre-approval change because they believe it adds an unnecessary, added layer of bureaucracy.

“Barton takes months to deliver a letter, we expect approval of lists to be likewise slow,” she said, adding that they don’t believe the restrictions have any relationship to COVID-19.

Some of the more “objectionable meals” also appear to have been removed.