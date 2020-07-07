Testing turnaround delays at St. Joseph’s COVID-19 assessment centre cause anxiety amid reopening

But four days later, after repeatedly calling the testing centre hotline and the hospital, he went back in person and the nurse told him his test hadn’t been processed yet, which made him nervous because it could have still turned out to have been positive. After six days the results finally appeared online.

In the meantime, Cruddas had taken it upon himself to reach out to contacts he’d seen, socially distanced, just in case. One family cancelled upcoming trips fearing they’d been exposed to the virus.

But at least he eventually got his results.

Sherri Stocks also faced a testing delay with her 82-year-old mother, who didn’t have symptoms but required a negative test to return to her Whitby long-term-care home. She and her sister had pulled her out in mid-June to ease her isolation after the death of her dog.

Her mother, she said, was tested at St. Joseph’s on June 16, but nine days and several voice-mails left on a testing hotline later, they were still waiting for the results. A St. Joseph’s manager eventually told her over the phone that the results had been lost.

“I can’t get mad at the health professionals, they’re all working so hard,” Stocks said.

“I expressed my disappointment and I was worried about, did they give her results to someone else? What if she was positive?”

Stocks took her mother for testing again, this time to Markham Stouffville Hospital, where she had the results (thankfully negative), within three days.

She praised Markham Stouffville’s patient portal, which shows every step and the time online. Stocks, a postal worker, said she would have appreciated something similar for St. Joseph’s.

“It would be nice if they had a process,” she said, “like following the package at Canada Post.”

Her mom was not the only one waiting on test results from St. Joseph’s that never appeared.

In mid-June, about 40 samples “were held up in transport and did not get to the testing sites in a timely manner,” said Unity Health spokesperson Mick.

When this mistake was recognized, the samples were no longer suitable for testing so patients were contacted and told to be retested.

At St. Joseph’s, tests have a three-to-seven day average turnaround time and are available on the province’s online portal, Mick said.

At St. Michael’s Hospital, which has in-house lab capacity and fewer people coming for tests, there’s an average turnaround time of two-to-four days, she added.

The average at the University Health Network COVID-19 assessment centre, across the street from Toronto Western Hospital, is between 12 and 24 hours, said spokesperson Gillian Howard.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute and the University of Toronto, said he has not heard reports of delays at St. Joseph’s, or any other testing centres in the GTA. But said the standard should be about 24 hours for getting results back to people.

“You absolutely need rapid turnaround time of tests,” he said. It impacts the person being tested, as well as their family members, and is also crucial for starting contact tracing.

“Because if you have a positive test you want to really jump on that contact tracing right away and really start to inform anyone who is a possible close contact of that individual that they should adhere to a 14-day period of isolation,” he said, “so that if they are positive they don’t infect others in the community.”

Heather McGaw, 36, also waited five days for negative test results from St. Joseph’s and in the meantime missed her grandmother’s funeral because she didn’t want to go without knowing her status. She also emphasized how helpful and professional the staff were but found the delay “pretty stressful.”

Since she had symptoms, she was told to try to self-isolate away from her partner.

“We live in a one-bedroom condo, so we were trying to physically distance during that time while we were living in the same space,” she said.

But still she counts herself very lucky being able to work remotely that entire time.

“It’s hard to imagine if we were caring for a sick parent or if we had jobs that were not so secure, or something like that, to actually take those five days and follow the recommendation of isolating, I don’t know how people could actually do that for so long.”

