Power outages in Waterdown, Flamborough leave hundreds in the dark

Hundreds of Flamborough residents are in the dark after two separate power outages July 7.

Nearly 300 Hydro One customers are without power in Rockton, Lynden and Sheffield. The utility company reports equipment repair as the cause of the outage, which has also affected more than 130 Alectra Utilities customers in Lynden.

Just before 7 p.m. July 7, the utility reported “a limited power outage” in the area of Lynden Road, leaving residences and businesses located between the 2nd Concession Road West and Hwy. 99 without electricity. The cause has been identified as a “supply problem from Hydro One."

Alectra Utilities said crews have been dispatched and power should be restored by 11 p.m. Hydro One customers should also see their power restored by that time.