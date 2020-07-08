HAMILTON — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton left a 42-year-old man in critical condition.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident started Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to a domestic call and found a person of interest in a car in a convenience store parking lot.

The SIU says an "interaction" occurred when officers approached the vehicle, and it ended with two officers firing shots that struck the man.

Investigators say the man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The SIU says there were eight Hamilton Police Service officers involved in the incident, and it has assigned eight investigators to the case including three forensic specialists.

The agency says its team has interviewed several witnesses and obtained video footage of the incident, as well as recovering two police-issued firearms and a shotgun from the scene.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates police interactions that end in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020.

By The Canadian Press